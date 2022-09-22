Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rises By 7.3%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.6 %

HSIC opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.69.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

