Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expands By 7.2%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,520,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 23,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

