Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.93

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.93 and last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 3719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

