Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.93

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.93 and last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 3719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.
Shutterstock Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85.
Shutterstock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
About Shutterstock
Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.