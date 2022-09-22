Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $99.62. 120,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,550. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29.

