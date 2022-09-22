Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Financial Contrast

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Lithium and Bunker Hill Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.55%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -76.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Bunker Hill Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -54.85 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$6.40 million ($0.05) -1.96

Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Rating)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.