Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $154.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.43.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.