Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after buying an additional 2,718,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,131,000 after buying an additional 191,207 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,471,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,584,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,009,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,682,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $22.20.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).
