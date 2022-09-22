Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in CDW by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CDW by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $165.40 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

