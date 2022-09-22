Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 128,082 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $71.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

