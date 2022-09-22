Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,967,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $143,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $27.23 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

