Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

