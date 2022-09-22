Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,701 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $232,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $66.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

