Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 989 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMO opened at $525.69 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $567.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

