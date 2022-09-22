Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,791 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,791 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.