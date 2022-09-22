Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 664.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 120,896 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

