Signature Wealth Management Group Has $2.01 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 107.6% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

NYSE BLK traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $598.19. 22,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,568. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

