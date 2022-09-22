Signature Wealth Management Group Raises Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group owned 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.97. 13,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,781. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

