Signature Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 2.2% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 351,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

