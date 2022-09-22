Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $3.79 on Thursday, hitting $123.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day moving average of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.47 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.