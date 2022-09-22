Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Trading Down 0.3%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.13. 307,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 377,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$553.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$81.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 98,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,814.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,844.86.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.