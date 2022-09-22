SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $34.70 million and $1.18 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010933 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO was first traded on May 7th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityDAO’s official website is www.singularitydao.ai.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

