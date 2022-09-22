SingularityNET Trading Up 0.9% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $58.70 million and $4.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,113.66 or 0.99971344 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060481 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005674 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00063556 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,842,111 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,230,391 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

