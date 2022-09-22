Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.76

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 58659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

