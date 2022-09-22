SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS) Plans $0.00 Final Dividend

SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Sunday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

SKS Technologies Group Price Performance

About SKS Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

SKS Technologies Group Limited designs, supplies, and installs audiovisual, electrical, communication products and services primarily in Australia. It offers audiovisual and IT solutions, including audiovisual integration, automated audiovisual systems, digital signage video conferencing, TP over IP networks, room control systems, medical imaging solutions, multi-screen control rooms, large screens and stadiums, hi-tech intuitive corporate boardrooms, hi-tech intuitive training rooms, display and projector systems, interactive whiteboards, touch panel control systems, specialist controlled lighting systems, public address systems, and video and audio conferencing solutions for architects, builders, and consultants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SKS Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKS Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.