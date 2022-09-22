Smart Money Group LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Smart Money Group LLC lowered its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 944,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 933,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 544,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 150,613 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,144. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

