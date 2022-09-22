Smart Money Group LLC Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 67,661 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NVS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 334,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

