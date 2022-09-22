Smart Money Group LLC Invests $4.28 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,457. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.53.

