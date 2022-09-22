Smart Money Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor makes up about 1.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFQY. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 190.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.00. 12,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.14.

