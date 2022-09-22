Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.25.

SLOIY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Soitec from €280.00 ($285.71) to €270.00 ($275.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Soitec from €240.00 ($244.90) to €195.00 ($198.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Soitec in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of SLOIY stock opened at $77.41 on Thursday. Soitec has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

