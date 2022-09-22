Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.00

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $1.91. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 80,109 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 301,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

