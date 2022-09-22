Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.00

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $1.91. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 80,109 shares traded.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.29.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.