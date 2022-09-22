SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 20775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

SolGold Stock Up 20.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

About SolGold

(Get Rating)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.