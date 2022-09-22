Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $2.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SONN stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.91% and a negative net margin of 3,792.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

