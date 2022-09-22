Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $2.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SONN stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $10.22.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.91% and a negative net margin of 3,792.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
