SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is TKG Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,961,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day moving average is $170.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $154.01 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

