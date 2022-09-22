SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Sold by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,157.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 51,033 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 417,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPLB stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 25,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

