SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Reduced by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period.

SPYG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,474. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

