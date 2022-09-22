SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16. 287,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99.



SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

