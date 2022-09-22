SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Bought by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWX remained flat at $48.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,835. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

