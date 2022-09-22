SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME opened at $45.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

