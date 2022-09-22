Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 12,251 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after buying an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after buying an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,044,000 after buying an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

