Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 3,536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.

