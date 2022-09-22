Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,924 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.