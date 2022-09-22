Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,961,000 after buying an additional 63,346 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 162,199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.94. 5,055,502 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.