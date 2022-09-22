Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $769,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

ICVT stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.07. 126,995 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.93. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

