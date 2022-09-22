Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,093 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 74,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,554. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $155.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

