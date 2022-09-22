Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Insider Sells $65,178.00 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) insider David C. Glendon sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $65,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. Sprague Resources LP has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRLP. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

