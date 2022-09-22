Springfield Properties Plc (SPR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70 on December 16th

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Springfield Properties Stock Up 3.2 %

LON:SPR opened at GBX 112 ($1.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.62. Springfield Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 106.25 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 159 ($1.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Motion purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($24,287.10).

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

Featured Stories

