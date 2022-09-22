Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 200.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

