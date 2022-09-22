srnArt Gallery (SACT) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $61,104.37 and approximately $65.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00131732 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00721084 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00873524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
srnArt Gallery Profile
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery
