SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.0% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

ABT stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

