SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.4% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $269.11 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

